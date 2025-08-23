Battlefield 6 launch skins leaked - and fans are saying the same thing

It seems the launch skins in Battlefield 6 have been leaked online by dataminers - and social media users in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit have been saying the same thing.

As spotted on MP1st, 1BF Telegram Group, which is renowned for its datamining in relation to Battlefield Labs, has shared images of what the launch skins for the game will be in the Phantom Edition alongside some other skins that seem to be available to all at launch.

They appear to confirm previous leaks that they focus on military patterns and camouflage at present with no Call of Duty style skins, like Beavis and Butt-Heard, anywhere to be found.

And while the skins have largely gone down well in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit, users are cautious.

One user commented: "Well let's see what the situation is come Season 3 or 4. Remember how it started in MW2019 (Modern Warfare 2019). It was a slow but steady development until we reached the madness of BO6 (Black Ops 6). People were actually complaining that MW2019's mastery camos and stuff weren't flashy enough."



A second agreed: "The uncomfortable truth that people don't want to consider is the fact that the average consumer just does not buy military-style skins. It's why CoD continues to do goofy a** skins."

"Ideal for me, gaudy skins are dumb, plain military skins are boring, no temptation to spend extra money at all 👍" a third added.

A fourth said: "Don’t mind them either, will be good for urban maps."

And a fifth agreed: "NGL they look good."

The launch skins have not been officially confirmed by Electronic Arts.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.