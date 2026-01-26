It seems the main game from PS Plus Essential's selection of free games for February 2026 has been leaked online and gamers have been left underwhelmed by it.

Every month, all PS Plus subscribers get access to a handful of free games which they have a month to redeem before the next batch becomes available. Once they're redeemed, as long as players have an active PS Plus subscription, they can download and play them whenever they want.

And the main game for February 2026 is claimed to be boxing game Undisputed, according to renowned gaming leaker bilibil-kun.

The leaker adds the game will become available from 3 February at 9am GMT (4am ET / 1am PT) until the same time on 3 March.

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and the majority of gamers have been left underwhelmed by the claim.

Commenting on the thread, the OP (original poster) said: "4.8 on MetaCritic and mixed reviews on Steam, this one is rough. Maybe if you like boxing I suppose 🤷♂️"

"I really hope the other two games are at least decent," a second hopes.

A third commented: "Yikes."

"That game is garbage," declared a fourth. "I was an early beta tester and early access buyer, all the problems that existed then are still there. None of the problems have been fixed. Just more cashgrab DLC bs."

And a fifth agreed: "Can't all be winners but this is a legitimately bad one. Fingers crossed the other two are more appealing."

To be clear, PS Plus Essential February 2026's free game library is speculation at present and has not been officially confirmed.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.