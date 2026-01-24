PS6 delay 'longer than many expected' - but gamers are rejoicing

Sony's rumoured PS6 is claimed to be delayed "longer than many expected" but gamers are actually rejoicing about this on social media.

The PS6 has not yet been officially confirmed by Sony but the company has previously said a new console is "top of mind"

There have already been all sorts of unconfirmed rumours flying around about it, including that it will have a detachable disc drive, there will be an accompanying handheld console and that it's already been 'delayed' due to rising hardware costs.

And tying in with the latter, the latest is that Sony's speculated new console has been delayed "longer than many expected", according to a translated report from SandStoneInsights in Japan.

Referencing Sony's latest financials, analyst David Gibson said: "Sony expects the PS5's lifecycle to be extended and the PS6's release is likely to be delayed longer than many expected."

Talking about this in the Gaming Subreddit, one Redditor posted: "Am I the only one that hopes the PS6 gets delayed even more? I don't want another more powerful console to force everyone else to upgrade because devs will optimise for that instead."

And the vast majority of gamers agree they aren't bothered if the PS6 is delayed.

One said: "There is absolutely no need for a new console until at least 2030. And even then it would be a PS5 situation all over again where scalpers ruin the market for two years and no games so it wouldn't really be relevant to upgrade too until two-to-three years after that."

"Delayed even more from what?" a second questioned. "It's not even announced yet, there is nothing to delay."

A third commented: "With the price of components skyrocketing with no end in sight, I doubt the PS6 will come out until a few years still."

"Yes, the PS6 can be delayed another two-to-three years for all I care," a fourth declared. "The PS4 is just ending its run, and the PS5 is what I would consider its mid-life."

And a fifth said: "Yeah no need for the 6 right now. It's like they forget it took almost two years for the PS5 to be readily available in stores."

Sony has not yet officially confirmed a PS6 console and claims of it being delayed remain rumour and speculation at this time.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.