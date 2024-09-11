PS5 Pro 'waste of money': Gamers all say the same thing as Sony announces new console

Sony and PlayStation have already had an eventful September - Concord was shut down just two weeks after launching, Astro Bot released to widespread critical acclaim and now the PS5 Pro console has been revealed but to a rather negative reception.

Widespread leaks and rumours were confirmed when Sony unveiled its mid-generation update to the PS5 on September 10.

It has a number of new features, including 2TB of storage, advanced ray tracing (which controls how light behaves in games) and is 45 per cent faster than a PS5; around 8,500 games will benefit from graphical upgrades too.

However it is digital only with a disc drive and vertical stand both being sold separately.

The new console releases on November 7 but will cost an eye-watering $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99.

And because of this insanely high price point, and it being sold without a disc drive, social media users are pretty much unanimous in saying the PS5 Pro is simply way too expensive.

Tom Henderson, the owner of Insider Gaming, took aim at Sony's slogan for the PS5, and said: "Play has no limits. It f**king does, and it's $700."

One posted a meme of Mr Krabs from SpongeBob SquarePants changing pricing at his restaurant with the caption: "'$700 for a PlayStation 5?' 'A PlayStation 5 PRO Mr Squidward, A PS5 PRO.'"

Another posted a meme of US President Joe Biden stumbling over his words, saying "over a billion... Two hundred, trillion... Two hundred billion dollars" with the caption: "Sony with the PS5 Pro cost reveal."

With the reveal video getting so many dislikes, one slammed the pricing as "a disastrous miscalculation".

One posted a comparison of what the PS4 Pro cost when it released and it was around half of what the PS5 Pro will cost.

Another simply said anyone buying the new console is "an idiot".

One described it as a "waste of money".





One posted a meme of Homer Simpson dripping in gold and jewels with the caption: "Average PS5 Pro owner."

And a prominent GTA 6 and Rockstar Games account said: "Not even GTA 6 at 4k 60fps can make this outrageous price tag worth it."

