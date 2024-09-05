The review embargo has lifted for new PS5 title Astro Bot and the results have fans all saying the same thing.

Astro Bot is a platforming title exclusive to the PS5 and is the sequel to Astro's Playroom which comes as a free game with the PS5 console.



In what's been largely a quiet few months for PlayStation, Astro Bot is set to release at midnight in local time zones on September 6.

The review embargo for it lifted at 1pm BST and fans are absolutely blown away with just how good the reviews are.

Astro Bot has a MetaCritic rating of 94 based on 99 reviews and it has been awarded a 'MetaCritic Must Play Title' - only 10 other PS5 titles, including DLC, have this.



It's already fifth on the list of best MetaCritic PS5 titles ever and is the highest-rated base game of 2024 (Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has a higher rating but it is DLC).

After seeing the positive reaction the game has got, fans have shared their disbelief on social media, with all of them saying Astro Bot will at the very least be in the running for Game of the Year (GOTY).

One said PlayStation's Game of the Year will be between Astro Bot and Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.

Another said Astro Bot "deserves" to be in the conversation for Game of the Year.

One simply said: "Just get a PS5."

Another said it's "likely to be a strong GOTY contender".

One hailed it as a "masterpiece".

Another simply posted: "Astro Bot the GOTY."

One described the reviews as "crazy".

Another described it as the "best game ever made".

