PS5 Pro 'officially teased' by Sony in 30 Years of PlayStation announcement

Sony has "officially teased" the PS5 Pro in an announcement for its celebration of 30 years of PlayStation, according to social media users.

As part of the upcoming 30th Anniversary of PlayStation, Sony has already shared a few announcements including 'My First GT', digital soundtracks, a new 'Shapes of Play' collection and a shiny new logo to go with it all.

Sony also teased there will be more to come.

One of those upcoming announcements is speculated to be a PS5 Pro with some claiming it could be revealed as early as this month and release as soon as November.

There are rumours the design of the PS5 Pro will look like the PS5 Slim but will have three or four slightly diagonal black lines running through the middle of it instead of just the one.

And an image showing this exact design was included in the 30th Anniversary logo, fuelling speculation a PS5 Pro could be announced very soon.

One social media user said: "Sony may have officially teased the PS5 Pro design in their new 30th Anniversary logo. 👀"



Another spotted it on PlayStation's Instagram handle.

One spotted it out and also said the console has been "officially" confirmed.

Another posted two pictures of the logo - one full size and another zoomed in of the image of what appears to be the new console.

One asked if Sony is hiding the PS5 Pro "in plain sight".

And another described Sony as "sneaky".

As well as that, the spec of the new console has been speculated too along with the date of when it could release.

Another account claimed PlayStation could be set to hold a State of Play event soon; in these events, Sony reveals new PlayStation content, including potential new consoles, games or other hardware.

The speculated date is different to the previous post.

This is all speculation at this time and nothing has yet been confirmed by Sony.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.