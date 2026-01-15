Most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games of 2025 revealed - the winners may surprise you

Sony has revealed the most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games in the US, Canada and Europe in 2025 and the results may be surprising to some.

Sports games proved very popular across the US, Canada and Europe with two different titles topping the PS5 charts across each side of the pond.

A Rockstar Games classic made the top three across both territories on PS5 with another game from the studio topping the rankings on PS4.

Here are the rundowns for the most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games of 2025:

Sony has revealed the most downloaded games from its PS Store in 2025 / PlayStation, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Most downloaded PS5 games in the US and Canada:

NBA 2K26 Battlefield 6 Grand Theft Auto 5 EA Sports College Football 26 EA Sports Madden NFL 26 Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 ARC Raiders Ghost of Yotei

MLB The Show 25

Most downloaded PS5 games in Europe:

EA Sports FC 26 Grand Theft Auto 5 EA Sports FC 25 Forza Horizon 5 Battlefield 6 Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Assassin's Creed Shadows ARC Raiders Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Most downloaded PS4 games in the US and Canada:



Red Dead Redemption 2 Star Wars Battlefront 2 Batman: Arkham Knight Minecraft Grand Theft Auto 5 A Way Out Need for Speed Heat Mortal Kombat X theHunter: Call of the Wild The Forest

Most downloaded PS4 games in Europe:

Red Dead Redemption 2 A Way Out EA Sports FC 26 The Forest EA Sports FC 25 Grand Theft Auto 5 Minecraft Need for Speed Heat Star Wars Battlefront 2 Batman: Arkham Knight

Most downloaded free-to-play games in the US and Canada (both PS5 and PS4):

Fortnite Roblox Marvel Rivals Call of Duty: Warzone Battlefield REDSEC Rocket League Where Winds Meet Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X Delta Force Fall Guys

Most downloaded free-to-play games in Europe (both PS5 and PS4):

Fortnite Roblox Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Battlefield REDSEC Marvel Rivals eFootball Asphalt Legends Where Winds Meet Delta Force

Fans have been reacting to this in the PS5 Subreddit.

One said: "GTA 5 number two in the EU, number three in the US / Canada. This game came out TWELVE years ago."

Another commented: "To finally not see a new CoD as number one. Or even in the top five. Maybe there's hope for humanity yet."

"This list is almost impossible to break into," declared a third. "That PS5 list has mayyybe five spots that are up for grabs each year. Everything else is locked down by the big sports games and the big shooters and GTA and the kids playing Minecraft. Being one of those five or so other games in the spots that don't repeat every year is damn impressive."

A fourth noted: "Looks like Assassin's Creed Shadows was not THAT bad of a failure."

And a fifth said: "Battlefront 2 still at the top even after EA left it to die, how beautiful."

