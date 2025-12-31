PS5 timed console exclusive is officially one of 2026's most anticipated games

A PS5 timed console exclusive is officially one of the most highly anticipated games of 2026 after it hit a huge landmark just 15 days after its release date was revealed.

Phantom Blade Zero is an upcoming action role-playing game with high-speed, authentic martial arts combat from Chinese developer S-GAME that's releasing on 9 September on PS5 and PC. It's a timed console exclusive for a year.

There has already been a lot of hype for the game and that heightened when a release date reveal trailer dropped at The Game Awards 2025 earlier in December.

And just 15 days after that, the game hit a total of a million Wishlists across PlayStation and PC through Steam and Epic Games.

A X / Twitter post on the official Phantom Blade Zero account said: "In just 15 days since opening on 12 December, Phantom Blade Zero has hit 1,000,000+ Wishlists.

"From everyone on the dev team, thank you for the overwhelming support. 🙌

"Wishing you all a Happy New Year!"

The game's official bio says the game is "a fusion of classic Wuxia storytelling and exhilarating action powered by Unreal Engine 5" where players take on the role of "Soul, a warrior with only 66 days left to live". Along the way, Soul will fight assassins and unravel world-ending conspiracies.

Phantom Blade Zero releases on PS5 and PC on 9 September 2025 and is available to Wishlist.

