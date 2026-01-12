Fable and Forza Horizon 6 PS5 'verdicts' revealed by insider

An insider has revealed the current state of play on whether or not Fable and Forza Horizon 6 will be available day one on PS5.

Both games were recently confirmed by Xbox to feature in the Developer Direct stream on 22 January where a first look at gameplay for both titles will be shown. Fable and Forza Horizon 6 are both being developed by Playground Games, which comes under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella.

More and more Xbox exclusives have been releasing on PlayStation hardware, such as Forza Horizon 5 and Gears of War last year with Halo and Avowed confirmed to be releasing on Sony consoles in 2026.

Andy Robinson from Video Games Chronicle has also said on the latest episode of the VGC Podcast that he expects Fable to launch on PlayStation day one alongside Xbox and PC - but Forza Horizon 6 may not be "ready".

"[Fable] is coming to PS5 and I expect it to be a day-and-date because they [Playground Games] have been targeting PS5 for a while," he said.

For context, day-and-date usually refers to a game releasing at the same time across a number of different platforms.

Continuing, Robinson said: "I don't know the full story with Forza but the explanation I was told by someone who's there is that it's just not ready [for PS5], I don't know how true that is."

Fable is a reboot of Xbox's beloved fantasy role-playing game series with the last mainline release back in 2010 with Fable 3. Lionhead Studios previously developed the series but the 2026 game is being developed by Playground Games.



Forza Horizon 6 is the latest entry in the popular arcade racing series and will be set in Japan this time. Forza Horizon 5 released on PS5 in April last year and has reportedly sold more than five million copies on Sony's platform since it released. It launched on Xbox and PC in November 2021.

It's currently unknown officially if Fable and Forza Horizon 6 will release on PS5 or not.

