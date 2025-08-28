PS6: Huge 'leak' reveals handheld console has massive new feature

A new PS6 'leak' has revealed the rumoured handheld console can be docked with a TV, like a Nintendo Switch.

The PS6 has not been officially confirmed by Sony but the company has said the new console is "top of mind" and there have been a number of leaks and claims already about tech specs of the rumoured handheld and even claims about release dates.

And now Moore's Law is Dead, a YouTuber and someone understood to be an insider, has claimed "multiple documents" he's seen reveal the speculated PS6 handheld device can be docked.

Speaking in a recent YouTube video, he said: "Multiple documents directly call out this thing can be docked, will be docked, like the Nintendo Switch 2.

"I think that's incredibly exciting. If I had to guess, this thing will come with a 1080p, 60 or 120 hZ screen, so will actually run at a lower resolution than a PS5 but will look super sharp on a smaller screen.

"They'll save energy at a low clock speed and a lower resolution to the PS5 but when you dock it, it will run basically like a PS5 or better."

Speaking about the release date, Moore's Law Is Dead added: "Manufacturing planned for mid-2027 with a likely Fall 2027 release date."

He also hinted Sony could be working on a reduced price console, like the Xbox Series S, for the upcoming generation too.

This was reposted into the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been sharing their takes on the claims.

One user said: "Insane that everything is becoming a Switch."

"Definitely a day one buy for me if it's fully backwards compatible with all PS4 and most PS5 games," a second added.

A third commented: "Maybe it's just me but If Sony releases a PS6, a PS6s (akin to the series S) and a PS6 portable, isn't that going to be extremely convoluted for the average consumer? If this is true and the PS6 portable is dockable I don't see why a PS6s needs to exist."

"Oh this is gonna cost $950 💀" a fourth thought.

And a fifth said: "If this is just a Switch 2 but more powerful, more expensive and with PlayStation's games then idk how much of a success it will be."

To be clear, the PS6 has not been officially confirmed.

