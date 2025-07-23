PS6 release date has been 'confirmed' and gamers have a lot to say about it

A renowned gaming leaker has doubled down on claims about the release date of the expected PS6 - and gamers have had a lot to say about it in response.

Detective Seeds previously posted on X / Twitter that "according to a Playstation engineer working on the hardware side of the house, the PS6 will be announced in 2028 and release late Fall / early Winter 2029".

He's now doubled down on that, saying the upcoming huge update to the PS5 Pro next year will "carry the PS hardware gen" until then.

Detective Seeds posted: "The PS5 Pro 2026 update is going to carry the PS hardware gen to the PS6 2029 release window.

"PS4 owners will be incentivised to upgrade to the PS5 Pro next year and games will be rolling out more updates and patches increasing how well they look and play and on the Pro.

"This is what is allowing them to wait and release the PS6 in 2029 like I said a few months ago."

He posted a follow-up to that which said: "I know some people are saying 2028 for PS6, and they could still do the holiday season of 2028 if the head shed wants to push it out then, they have final say.

"But amongst the engineering team, they are targeting 2029 as the release to maximise the advancements they are making with the partnerships with AMD."

And gamers have had a lot to say about this in the comments.

One replied: "I find it laughable that the hardcore gaming bubble on Twitter thinks like this. Obsessed with fps and resolution."

"Nope you are 100 per cent wrong here," another said. "PS6 chip taps out the end of the year. The PS6 is 2027 check you [sic] sources."

One said: "2029 my a**."

Another agreed: "Ain't no way PS6 is 2029. 28 at the latest."

One said: "If people think PS5 Pro will be left in dust in 2029, then that's a big mistake, PS6 will be expensive and it will still be difficult to find in 2029 and PS5 Pro will be still valuable in 2029 and 2030. Just like how PS4 Pro was in 2020."

Another said: "With all due respect, I don't think that makes sense. The PS5 Pro is aimed at a more niche audience; it doesn't serve as a benchmark for when Sony will release its next base console (which is a mass-market product)."

"2029 release would put the hardware quite a bit behind PC at that point even if each gen has been dwindling in performance gains," one commented. "I'd still like a 2027/28 release but with that said I can see why they may extend to 2029 I'm sure a lot of people wouldn't mind that either tbh."

And another said: "I feel like if they expect to hold out until 2029 they should have at least upgraded the CPU on the Pro."

Sony itself recently said the new console is "top of mind" but has not yet officially confirmed the PS6.



