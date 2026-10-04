PlayStation favourites could soon be back as Sony is 'accepting game pitches'

Former PlayStation favourites could soon be returning as someone understood to have insider information has claimed Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) "recently opened its doors to licensing agreements and are accepting multiple game pitches".

On the ResetEra forum, someone who posts as thisiserfan previously leaked the 2D God of War title and also contributed on MP1st's report about People Can Fly working on reviving the Killzone series alongside Guerrilla Games.

And now the user has posted claims SIE is looking to work with third-party studios to develop first-party IP, potentially alongside original studios in some cases.

"Based on what I've heard / gathered, SIE recently opened its doors to licensing agreements and are accepting multiple game pitches," the user posted.

"That's why there are many rumours all of a sudden. Titles I'm aware of: Sly Cooper, Ape Escape, Killzone."

In another post, thisiserfan added: "I'm under the impression that we will see the first wave of this new initiative around PS6 launch window."

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been commenting with their takes.

One said: "Honestly this is so great to hear, I wish more big companies licensed their dormant IPs to third party devs."

A second pleaded: "For the love of God someone pitch a Legend of Dragoon game."

"That sounds like the strategy Konami has chosen for its franchises," a third noted. "The Silent Hill games and the upcoming Castlevania are all being developed by external studios but financed by Konami."

A fourth mused: "I assume in exchange they'll have to be PS exclusives, with no PC ports."

And a fifth commented: "Sly??? Don't do that, don't give me hope..."

To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed and is speculation at the time of writing.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.