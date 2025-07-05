PS6 release date and schedule 'leaked' by insider

A gaming leaker has revealed when Sony is expected to announce its upcoming PS6 console along with its release date.

The leaker, known as Detective Seeds, said on X / Twitter: "According to a Playstation engineer working on the hardware side of the house; the PS6 will be announced in 2028 and release late Fall / early Winter 2029.

"Dev kits are estimated to be distributed to developers around Spring 2026 at the same time PS5 Pro gets the upgrade to FSR4."

This comes just after PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny said in an interview with Tom's Guide he's not expecting the PS6 to land any time soon.

The major PS5 Pro upgrade, where FSR4 (AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution) will replace PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) to upscale to greater effect, is expected to arrive in 2026 and Cerny spoke about what's next beyond that.

He said: "AMD is moving extremely quickly. What I'm trying to do is prepare for the next generation of consoles, so my time-frame is multi-year here."

AMD is the company that has made the chips for PlayStation consoles since, and including, the PS4. A report from Reuters in September last year revealed AMD beat Intel to the contract of making chips for the PS6 in 2022.

Sony itself recently said the new console is "top of mind" and tech details have been 'leaked' online.

KeplerL2 has previously shared information about what they claim to be a PS6 handheld console on the NeoGAF forum and the user has now shared what's claimed to be more technical details of the console.

As spotted on the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit, KeplerL2 posted: "The only AMD handheld with AI upscaling anytime soon will be the PlayStation handheld."

The user also said the handheld will have 16GB of RAM but "handheld only has 1/3 the memory bandwidth of the PS5 (although more cache and improved memory compression), it's pretty obvious that a mode that cuts bandwidth in half is meant to simulate the handheld". KeplerL2 has referenced lower memory bandwidth before but the extent was unknown.

When asked about its cache, KeplerL2 replied: "4MB L2 + 16MB MALL." That basically means improved processing speeds and performance improvements to offset the lower memory bandwidth.

Sony has said its new console is 'top of mind' but has not officially announced the PS6 - and is not expected to do so for years / Sony

In September last year, KeplerL2 commented in a NeoGAF forum that for the rumoured PS6, "there are two SoCs (System-on-a-Chip) in development for next-gen, idk if it's a Series X/S situation or home console + handheld but probably one of them will be affordable at least".

On the same forum, the same leaker said the speculated PS6 handheld is "a 15W SoC on 3nm" which is less powerful than the current PS5 console.

That led to speculation if the rumoured PS6 handheld device could even play PS5 at all given it's less powerful but KeplerL2 explained: "It can definitely run PS5 games, just not at the same resolution / FPS (frames per second), mainly due to lower memory bandwidth."

A separate comment from the user said: "Hard to estimate performance since it's using an unreleased GPU uarch but I think it's somewhere between XSS (Xbox Series S) and PS5."

Separately, according to hardware leaker zhangzhonghao, a reputable insider on Chiphell, the PS6 console will use AMD's next generation UDNA architecture.

The GPU will be the successor to AMD's RDNA 4 and CDNA as it looks to combine these two - RDNA 4 is partly used for enhanced ray-tracing (how light behaves) in the PS5 Pro console.

To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed and Sony is yet to announce the PS6.

