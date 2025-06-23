Monster Hunter Wilds new update details accidentally 'leaked' by Sony

It seems PlayStation's official site's listing for Monster Hunter Wilds was updated a bit too early about the game's expected new title update.

Capcom usually delivers fairly regular content updates for games in the Monster Hunter series, featuring new monsters and quality of life improvements.

There has been one title update for Monster Hunter Wilds so far with no official news of another at the time of writing.

However it's claimed on the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit that PlayStation updated its Monster Hunter Wilds page with details of what to expect in the imminent second title update.

The post claims PlayStation's site said the new Monster Hunter Wilds update, expected to release on 30 June, will include "two new monsters", "AT Uth Duna, layers weapons" and "events".

The two new monsters are claimed to be Lagiacrus and Seregios with the latter based on datamining. It's claimed the update on the page has since been deleted.

Gameplay and performance improvements, along with bug fixes, are expected as part of the update.



However, in the comments, fans have primarily said they want to see Capcom address performance issues first before adding any new content.

Performance issues have plagued the PC release of the game with some console players saying they have experienced issues as well, although not to the extent of PC gamers.

Capcom is expected to showcase a title update for Monster Hunter Wilds soon. None of the 'leaks' have been officially confirmed.

Elsewhere from indy100,Monster Hunter Wilds recently got a shock influx of negative reviews and why Monster Hunter Wilds caused a spike in sales of cheese naans.

