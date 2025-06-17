Even more Red Dead Redemption actors have teased an imminent announcement

Yet more Red Dead Redemption actors have seemingly teased an announcement about the series is imminent.

Rumours about Red Dead Redemption 2 receiving a next gen update have been circling for a while with some insiders claiming it could happen within the next few months.

On a recent stream, Rob Wiethoff, who plays John Marston, teased there could be news about the series as soon as the end of this week.

And now Roger Clark and Roshir Dalal, the respecitve actors for Arthur Morgan and Charles Smith, seem to have got in on the act too.

As spotted on Reddit, on X / Twitter, Clark was asked if he "knows what the Red Dead news is [that] Rob mentioned".

And Clark replied, complete with a gif of a smiling dog: "Yes."

Dalal then seemingly got in on the act and replied to Clark's response with a gif of Jason Momoa swinging around on a chair and smiling.

This comes after a clip of Wiethoff's recent stream was posted to Reddit where he said: "I've got such exciting news, I can't share it with you right now and it's absolutely killing me."

He said to expect news "before Friday" and added: "I cannot wait for you to know what's going on and that's all I can say.

"I truly cannot think about anything else, especially playing this game [Wiethoff was playing Red Dead Redemption], I cannot think of anything else other than what I want to tell you so bad."

A next gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2 has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

