Red Dead Redemption 2 viral mod shows 'new mechanic' - and fans love it

A Red Dead Redemption 2 mod showing off a "new mechanic" has gone viral and gamers can't get enough of it online.

A Twitch and YouTube creator known as Blurbs, who was an "ex-software engineer" according to his X / Twitter bio, created a mod where if he kills an NPC in the game, he is forced to watch flashbacks of their life for a "maximum guilt trip".

A viral video shows Blurbs killing NPCs in the game before it cuts to scenes of them as a baby, enjoying life with their dog or sat on a boat in the middle of the lake in a moment of quiet reflection.

In a brilliant twist, he let his Twitch Chat script those flashbacks and some of the results are hilarious, such as the baby being told they "need a very high IQ to understand Rick & Morty", a brilliant conversation with a man barking at his dog and another baby being told that Mets are life.

Others are much more absurd and even just downright heartbreaking.

WARNING: The below embedded posts contain content some people may find upsetting.

Blurbs said in an interview with Kotaku: "I mean, really, who even thinks about the non-story characters ever? It felt like an interesting thought experiment to give these characters past lives and to be forced to take ownership of your actions.

"My favourites were the really absurd ones like explaining Rick & Morty to a baby, the guy barking at his own dog or the man trying to subconsciously make his baby a Mets fan.

"I can usually count on my Twitch chat to do a good job coming up with ridiculous voice lines."

The viral video was also posted in the Gaming Subreddit and gamers have been absolutely loving it there too.

One user said: "This is actually incredible, it's like you've invented a new mechanic."

"A masterclass example of simple b-roll, a second agreed. "Also, one memory should just be of an outhouse with 'upset stomach' noises."

A third commented: "Dude, you're like the most creative modder I've seen LOL 🤣🤣"

"F****** hilarious," a fourth said.

And a fifth agreed: "Absolute cinema."

