Graham Greene, who played Rains Fall in Red Dead Redemption 2 and is best known for his role in Dances With Wolves, has died aged 73, with gamers paying tribute to him online.

The Oscar nominee died in a Toronto hospital on 1 September following a long battle with illness.

Greene's agent Michael Greene (no relation) told Deadline: "He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed.

"You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven", he added. Smith is the actor's former agent who died in 2013.

Greene played Kicking Bird in Dances With Wolves which earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. It also helped to shift perceptions about Indigenous talent in Hollywood.

His credits include Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Green Mile and The Twilight Saga. Greene also made a cameo in HBO's The Last of Us as Marlon.

News of Greene's death was posted into the Red Dead Redemption Subreddit and gamers there have been paying tribute to him.

One said: "He had a great performance. People will be listening to it for years."

"'The earth and water have no pride. They endure and we must endure.' One of my favourite lines in the game. RIP," another added.

A third commented: "He gave him an incredible voice. I could feel the sorrow and tiredness behind his words. I'm saddened that he passed away."

A fourth said: "He did a fantastic job with Rain Falls."

And a fifth posted: "I didn't know he was Rains Falls, Canadians will recognise him from a show called Northern Exposure, beyond many appearances on other shows. Always a fantastic actor, playing great roles. This sucks."

