Nintendo has finally revealed brand new Joy-Cons for the Switch 2 with different colour options but they're already proving divisive among fans online.

The colours for the new Switch 2 Joy-Cons are officially called 'light purple' and 'light green' but this only refers to the trim and not the main colour.

As with the original Switch 2 Joy-Cons, it's just the strips of colour on the top edge of the controllers that feature these colours, along with the small rings underneath the sticks. The shell of the controllers are the same colour of the Switch 2 console.

But when they are connected to the console in handheld mode or both controllers are connected to the Joy-Con Grip, the only hint of colour is around the sticks.

It doesn't really differentiate it that much from the original Joy-Cons - and don't forget the screen has permanent blue and red strips where each Joy-Con connects making for a bit of a colour clash when you put the two together, even though the inner colour on the screen isn't visible when the Joy-Cons are connected.

This is in stark contrast to the colourful Joy-Cons that were available with the original Switch where the entire controller would be a different colour, giving players much more freedom and expression in their controllers of choice.

News of the new Joy-Cons was posted in the Nintendo Switch 2 Subreddit and gamers have been left pretty disappointed in the comments.

One said: "I feel like it loses some lustre when you can only see the colour on the sticks unless using them detached."

Another commented: "Well, I still don't get why the console is permanently colour coded inside the Joy-Con ports. It will scratch my brain every time when I detach them."

"These look incredible but I hope they give us different coloured shells," a third added. "It feels like something Nintendo is going to be weirdly rigid about all generation."

A fourth said: "Considering you basically still see black and just a tinge of the colour under the sticks, this kinda sucks. I want ACTUAL colours."

But a fifth countered: "I'm in the minority who likes the subtle pop of colour. Thought this was another mockup for a moment. I love these colours; might grab a pair sometime if I'm at a loose end. They'll fit the Metroid vibe at the moment (psychic purple and the Green Energy glow / Sylux)."

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.