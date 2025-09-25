Kai Cenat has done it again; he's now broken the Twitch subscriber record during his Mafiathon 3 stream, reaching 728,600 subscribers.

This record has gone back and forth as the 23-year-old previously surpassed Ludwig's record back in March 2023, achieving 306,621 subs during his first Mafiathon.

But then VTuber Ironmouse's charity subathon later topped this by gaining 326,252 subscribers.

However, Cenat would get the record back during his Mafiathon 2 last year and soared past to achieve double the amount - 728,532 subscribers.

Currently, Cenat is streaming his Mafiathon 3, where he managed to surpass his previous record 24 days into his marathon broadcast.

So far, Mafiathon 3 has seen Cenat be joined with a range of celebrity guests, including Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Ice Cube, Keke Palmer, Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, the Jonas Brothers, Snoop Dogg, Ed Sheeran, and many more.

This, combined with the endless amount of content, will no doubt have caused the increase in subscribers, with a counter on screen to encourage viewers to subscribe.

What has Cenat said about this achievement?

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Cenat shared a photo of his streaming set-up that features himself, his friends, and the subscriber count on screen.

"WORLD RECORD HAS BEEN BROKEN FOR A 3RD TIME APPRECIATE YOU GUYS TO THE FULLEST THANK YOU THANK YOU❤️WITHOUT YOU GUYS IM NOTHING LETS GOOOOO," he wrote.

Before reaching this goal, Cenat promised his fans "SKY DIVE WHEN WE BREAK RECORD", so it looks like he'll be jumping out of an aircraft.

But there's no stopping him now, as Cenat's ultimate goal is to reach one million subscribers - and if he achieves this coveted milestone, he has promised that LeBron James will appear on stream to shave his head.

Elsewhere from Indy100, IShowSpeed x Fortnite collab 'accidentally leaked by Kai Cenat', and Kim Kardashian sparks fierce debate with parenting hot take.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.