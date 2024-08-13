Red Dead Redemption 'now on PC' said PlayStation Store

Sony's PlayStation Store may just have confirmed Rockstar Games' hit title Red Dead Redemption is finally releasing on PC after a bizarre listing on its storefront.

It has long been rumoured that Rockstar is working on a PC port of the 2010 title.

The sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, released on consoles in 2018 and later on PC in November 2019 and is widely considered to be one of the best games ever made.

But the first title was never released on PC, neither when it first came out on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010 nor when it was ported for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Until now it seems.

X / Twitter user @Wario64 spotted the listing on the PS Store.

It said: "Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation - now on PC for the first time ever.

"Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound."

It seems as though the listing has since been reverted.

On PS Store, the bio for the game says: "When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is forced to hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends.

"Experience Marston's journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico as he fights to bury his blood-stained past in the critically acclaimed predecessor to the 2018 blockbuster, Red Dead Redemption 2.

"Also included is Undead Nightmare, the iconic horror story that transforms the world of Red Dead Redemption into an apocalyptic fight for survival against a zombie horde."

