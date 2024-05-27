Resident Evil 9 'pushed back' after release date was 'leaked' online

Resident Evil 9 (RE9) has been "pushed back to late 2025 / 2026" according to the same leaker who said the game was due out next year.



It comes from a reportedly reputable insider known as 'Dusk Golem' - the user previously said RE9 had been delayed internally which was redacted but now this seems to have been reinstated.

The last Resident Evil game to release was the remake of 4 in 2023 and the last new entry was Resident Evil Village (also known as Resident Evil 8) in 2021.

It must be said RE9 has not been officially confirmed by developer Capcom but there's been a mountain of leaks, rumours and speculation.

(3/4) be what people think is happening publicly.



RE9 is pushed back to late 2025/2026.



If everything I've heard is correct, which I fully believe it is, & I know others have hinted this & I'm not the first to say this publicly actually just its not caught on, there's actually

— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 27, 2024

In a thread on X / Twitter, Dusk Golem said: "I would wipe the expectations of RE9 being announced this summer period. The initial murmurs I heard I now do believe are right and RE9's announcement is further away than this upcoming summer. Sorry for the back-and-forth on that, that's my fault.

"RE1 Remake rumors are b******t, as far as I know RE1 is not in any form of development at all right now. RE5 is not actively in dev now either. It's been funny seeing this be what people think is happening publicly. RE9 is pushed back to late 2025 / 2026.

"If everything I've heard is correct, which I fully believe it is and I know others have hinted this and I'm not the first to say this publicly actually just it's not caught on, there's actually a remake of Resident Evil Zero & Code Veronica in development right now.

"I've talked to many others behind the scenes about this at this point, it's something I heard over a year ago, think it was going to get out whether I was the one to say it or not and that's about it."

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking