Resident Evil 9 Requiem developers have revealed the game was going to be an open-world online shooter set in Raccoon City - but after "exploring" that concept decided to move away from it because it "wasn't what fans wanted to see or play".



Resident Evil 9 Requiem is the latest Resident Evil game from Capcom.

More about the game was revealed during an official game overview where developers revealed different aspects about the game, what players can expect and a brief look at some new gameplay.

But in extended interviews with developers on Capcom's website, one of its producers confirmed rumours they "experimented" with making Resident Evil 9 Requiem an open-world shooter.

Grace Ashcroft is the new protagonist in Resident Evil 9 Requiem / Capcom

Producer Masachika Kawata said: "We were even exploring many different systems early in development.

"You might have heard some of the rumours. Things like an online Resident Evil, or an open-world Resident Evil, which we spent some time experimenting with."

However developers "went back to the drawing board" after finding out it "wasn't what fans wanted to see or play" and then created Resident Evil 9 Requiem as it's known now - a more traditional single-player Resident Evil action-horror game which can be switched between first and third-person perspectives at the touch of a button.

Resident Evil 9 Requiem releases on February 27 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC to coincide with Capcom celebrating 30 years of the iconic horror franchise.



