'RIP Xbox 360': Fans say goodbye as marketplace shuts down for good

It's a sad day for Xbox 360 players, who are paying homage to its Marketplace that Microsoft has shut down for good.

The iconic console was released along with its digital storefront in November 2005 – and after more than 18-and-a-half years, it has been closed down.

Players can still access purchases made through the storefront and download this content but any new purchases cannot be made.

A long list of video games and add-ons that could only be bought through this digital storefront specifically are now gone for good.

Fans and even former employees have been flocking to X/Twitter with the tweet 'RIP Xbox 360' to pay tribute to an end of an era for Xbox.

Larry ‘Major Nelson’ Hryb, a former Microsoft employee who reportedly became the face of Xbox for so many, tweeted: "Almost 19 years on, all good things must come to an end.

"It was my pleasure sharing all the thousands of marketplace sales and updates I've given over the years. Thank for having fun, playing fair and filing feedback."

Loads of further tributes have been paid, including a video of more than 30 minutes of the interface of the Xbox 360.

One user posted a meme and said: "We had some great times."

Another described it as the "end of an era".

One user posted a video of "the best Xbox 360 avatar prop ever known to man".

Currys said: "Party chats will never be the same" (who else remembers those Call of Duty lobbies?)

Another user "saluted" the Marketplace.

One user said it was "the absolute peak of Xbox Live" and the console was "the f*****g KING".

Another said it was a "wonderful console".

And this one sums it up pretty perfectly...

RIP Xbox 360. You left a lasting legacy for so many.

