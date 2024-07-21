GTA 6 studio Rockstar Games almost released Bully on Nintendo DS

Rockstar Games is reported to have considered releasing the cult classic Bully on Nintendo DS and another hit game in The Warriors on Game Boy Advance.

In an interview with Time Extension, a former Rockstar employee lifted the lid on a couple of titles that almost made their way onto Nintendo's handheld consoles.

Bully, also known as Canis Canim Edit, is a 2006 open-world action-adventure game which follows teenager James 'Jimmy' Hopkins who is involuntarily enrolled at boarding school for a year.



The Warriors is a 2005 action-adventure beat-em-up game based on the 1979 film with the same name - this later released on PSP in 2007.



The former employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "We had Bully on the DS. Right away Chinatown Wars, we did Bully. The same thing. Top down and everything. But it didn't make it too far."

Another former Rockstar employee is reported to have said the concept was "plausible".

Bully: Anniversary Edition Trailer Bully: Anniversary Edition is available from the App Store and Google Play. In honor of the recent 10 year anniversary of Bully, the ...

The project that got further though was The Warriors potentially being ported to Game Boy Advance.

"We were going for four-player co-op using the link cable and stuff," the former Rockstar employee said.

"We finished the game. It was actually f*****g fun to play. But there it sits never to be released because that's when the PSP was gaining momentum and we weren't really seeing good returns on Nintendo.

"Nintendo at the time didn't like promoting M-rated games. We were comfortable in Sony land, so we went with The Warriors direct port on PSP."

Rockstar Games is currently working on GTA 6 which will release in Autumn 2025.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.