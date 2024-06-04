GTA 6 isn't out for 18 months but Rockstar's already planning GTA 7

Grand Theft Auto 6 is still around 18 months or so away from releasing but Rockstar's CEO seems to have already teased GTA 7.



Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, announced at an earnings call in May a more specific window for the release of the highly-anticipated GTA 6 which was Fall 2025.

It sent fans into despair on social media who were hoping for a release in early 2025 following a number of leaks and rumours after Rockstar revealed the blanket release window of the calendar year in its trailer from December 2023.

And now way before GTA 6 releases, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has mentioned GTA 7 while speaking at a conference - albeit quite tongue-in-cheek.

At the TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Zelnick was asked by the host about future Rockstar releases.

The host said "if you look out, I know we’re not even at GTA 6 yet, but thinking about..." and Zelnick quickly joked "GTA 7?"

Zelnick was asked if Rockstar was hoping to avoid having another 12 years between entries, as is the case for GTA 5and GTA 6.

"It is important to bear in mind that it's not like Rockstar put out GTA 5 and sat on their hands for 12 years, right," he said.

"We launched GTA Online, that's turned into a massive, living, breathing ecosystem which continues to perform and grow to this day.

"So, the label totally transformed from a label that made big, standalone, monolithic, games to a label that's now in the live services business.

“I do think given the scale of that label, it's a huge company itself, there isn't much more to be done.

"This isn't a situation where it is 12 years of girth of product, there's 12 years where Rockstar has been putting out a mass amount of content.

"And another little title called Red Dead."

Zelnick is also reported to have all but confirmed GTA 6 will be releasing on PC in the future too.

If you need something to play to fill the GTA void while you wait for GTA 6, check out our five best alternatives to sink your teeth into in the meantime.

