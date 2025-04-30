Infinity Nikki boycott continues despite reassurances from developer

Some Infinity Nikki players are still planning to boycott or review bomb the game as they feel not enough changes have been made to the latest update despite developer InFold Games posting an open letter addressing concerns and apologising to its community.



Update 1.5 has rolled out and the game is now available to play to PC players on Steam, it was only previously available on that platform through Epic Games.

The game launched on Steam with technical issues but it's mostly new content that has ruffled players, reports IGN.

Two new in-game five-star outfits called Snowbound Ballad and Undying Ember contain 11 pieces which is up from the usual amount players have to get. No prior warning was given about this.

That means more time and potentially money will need to be spent to collect these full sets, making free-to-play less viable without investing significantly more time into the game and those that are willing to spend will likely have to pay more.

Infold also extended its Crown of Miraland: Peak Arena event to last another week (up to three weeks from two in total) with no communication.

Because of all this, Chinese players on social media platform RedNote spoke up to criticise these changes and it has since grown into a huge boycott, calling for others to not play the game, review bomb it on Steam and uninstall it from whatever devices they play on.

Others have urged players to not spend money or pull banners for now to show InFold they are not happy until things change.

Infinity Nikki's latest update has courted all kinds of controversy / Screenshot from InFold Games

In response, InFold posted a lengthy open letter on social media.

It said: "To enrich styling combinations, the total number of pieces for these outfits was set at 11. We sincerely apologise for the lack of prior communication regarding this adjustment. Moving forward, we guarantee that the number of pieces in five star outfits will not exceed 11 and major changes will be communicated in advance through official channels.

"As each version varies in duration, the duration of each Mira Crown Pinnacle Contest has also differed accordingly. We have taken note of the community's discussions regarding the contest's duration. In response, we are planning to end the current contest at 3.59am on May 16 (Server Time) with the next contest starting immediately at 4am on May 16 (Server Time).

"Thank you once again for your support. We know there is still much for us to improve but because of your companionship, Nikki's journey can continue to push the boundaries of imagination.

"Please give us one more chance - to let Nikki's starlight continue to shine for us all, and to keep the warmth in our hearts forever burning bright."

A raft of technical fixes were revealed too along with compensation for all players with 10 Revelation Crystals, 10 Resonance Crystals and 1,200 Diamonds.

Some think this is a win for the community. However there are still some that think InFold has not gone far enough and are continuing the boycott campaign, saying that if players accept things as they are, outfits will primarily have 11 pieces going forward.

Elsewhere from indy100, a Nintendo Switch 2 event attendee amazingly hits The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild credits in seven minutes and The Witcher 4 may not feature one of its most popular characters.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.