The Witcher 4 may not feature one of its most popular characters

The voice actor of one of The Witcher's most popular and important characters has cast doubt about her character returning in the upcoming The Witcher 4.

On an Instagram video posted by both Eurogamer and IGN, Denise Gough, who voices Yennefer of Vengerberg, was asked: "How's production on The Witcher 4 going?"

She instantly replied: "I don't know any of this." However she did then immediately go off at a bit of a tangent, seemingly about her role in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

"I didn't know what I was doing," she said. "I'd never done a video game before and then lots of, usually men, would come up to me in sound departments on film sets and go 'are you Yennefer?'

"And I was like 'who's Yennefer?'"

Yennefer may not return in The Witcher 4 / Screenshot from CD Projekt Red

The Witcher is a popular video game series from CD Projekt Red based on the series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski where players take on the role of a professional monster hunter in a medieval setting.



The Witcher 4 was revealed through a dramatic cinematic trailer at The Game Awards in December.



It showed main protagonist Ciri trying to save a woman from a tribe who was chosen to be a sacrifice to a monster which Ciri, who is now a Witcher herself, takes down before returning to the tribe to see the woman has been killed anyway.

The game is currently being developed with no news yet on when it's likely to release. Geralt is confirmed to be returning in the game and will be voiced by Doug Cockle again, who voiced the character in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Elsewhere from indy100, The Witcher 4 narrative director revealed how CD Projekt Red got the "vibe" back ahead of developing the new game and a look at everything we know so far about The Witcher 4.

