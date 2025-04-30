'Deserved so much better': Titanfall game being 'cancelled' and EA cuts cause uproar

Gamers have been reacting to a new Titanfall game being reportedly cancelled as Electronic Arts (EA) made between 300-400 job cuts.

As part of those cuts, around 100 jobs were slashed at Respawn, a studio which develops Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reported a new extraction shooter set in the Titanfall universe was cancelled so the studio could focus its work more on existing projects.



And gamers are in uproar about the game reportedly being cancelled in favour of continued work on a new Star Wars Jedi game and Apex Legends.

One said: "The entire internet unanimously: We want Titanfall 3. Respawn: APEX LEGENDS."

"They cancelled Titanfall 3 again, no way," another said.

One said: "Titanfall deserved so much better, man."

Another posted a gif of how they felt about the expected new Titanfall game being cancelled.

One said: "They've killed Titanfall 3 again."

"They strangled Titanfall 3 in its cradle for a third time," another posted.

One said: "You can't keep doing this."

Another said: "At this point there's more cancelled Titanfall games than there is games in the franchise."

One said: "We're never going to get Titanfall 3 😢"

And another posted: "Titanfall's multiplayer was unique and now most likely will never see it again."

In a statement posted on social media about the cuts, Respawn said: "As we sharpen our focus for the future, we've made the decision to step away from two early-stage incubation projects and make some targeted team adjustments across Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi.

"These decisions aren't easy and we are deeply grateful to every teammate affected - their creativity and contributions have helped build Respawn into what it is today.

"We're offering meaningful support to those impacted, including exploring new opportunities within EA."

IGN reports it understands the wider cuts at EA mostly impact EA's Experiences team with other departments being reduced too. Those who have been impacted will be given the opportunity to apply for other roles with the publisher.



In a statement, EA said: "As part of our continued focus on our long-term strategic priorities, we've made select changes within our organisation that more effectively aligns teams and allocates resources in service of driving future growth.

"We are treating our people with care and respect throughout this process, working to minimise impacts by helping affected employees explore new opportunities within the company when possible and providing support during the transition."

