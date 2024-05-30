Sony says PS5 'most profitable generation to date'

Sony has hailed its iteration of the current generation of consoles, the PlayStation 5, to be the "most profitable to date".

The PS5 console has already nearly made as much money in sales as the PS4 - PS5 has made $106b and PS4 has made $107b; PS5s seem to have held their retail value higher for longer.

The PS5 is therefore expected to surpass this as no generational successor to the console is expected anytime soon.

Operating income, a company's profit after deducting operating expenses such as wages for example, stands at $10b for the PS5, which is already $1b up on what the PS4 has made ($9b).

In a business meeting and investor presentation, Sony also revealed information on data from console players.

The PS5 makes up half of Sony's monthly active console users, with the PS5 and PS4 combined having 49m users per month according to data to the end of April 2024.

Gameplay hours have a higher proportion on PS5 though - of the 3.8b hours played in April, 2.4b were on PS5.

Spending habits were shared too - comparing the first four years of each console's cycle, PS5 users are spending 176 per cent more on add-on content, 57 per cent more on services and 34 per cent more on peripherals.

Full game content spending is down by 12 per cent by PS5 users though.

PlayStation has confirmed there will be a State of Play broadcast on May 30 at 3pm PT / 11pm BST when there will be an update on titles currently in the works and what can be enjoyed in the future.

While there is no big 'Showcase' ahead of the time of the year when major new gaming plans are revealed, Sony confirmed the State of Play will reveal updates on 14 titles for PS5 and PS VR2 titles.

There will also be a look at PlayStation Studios titles that will come out later in 2024.

The show will last 30+ minutes and will be streamed on YouTube, Twitch and TikTok.

