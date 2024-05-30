What to expect from PlayStation State of Play

PlayStation has confirmed there will be a State of Play broadcast on May 30 at 3pm PT / 11pm BST where there will be an update on titles currently in the works and what can be enjoyed in the future.

Starting with what we know, while there is no big 'Showcase' ahead of the time of the year when major new gaming plans are revealed, Sony confirmed the 'State of Play' will reveal updates on 14 titles for PS5 and PS VR2 titles.

There will also be a look at PlayStation Studios titles that will come out later in 2024.

The show will last 30+ minutes and will be streamed on YouTube, Twitch and TikTok.

Turning attention to speculation, this State of Play is not expected to feature any news on the likes of Ghost of Tsushima or The Last of Us as reports say comments were made by Sony to existing investors that 2024 would see no major new sequels to its existing franchises.

But there is expected to be some sort of update on Concord, a PvP sci-fi first-person shooter from developer Firewall Studios.

Another online title that could receive an update is Fairgame$, an online heist game from Haven Studios.

Santa Monica Studio, a first-party studio for Sony which has made the God of War series, is believed to be working on something brand new, so there could be news on that as well as God of War Ragnarok potentially making it to PC.

A new Astro Bot game is rumoured to be in the works too.

There could be an update on Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater which was announced at a PlayStation Showcase around a similar time to this in 2023.

The next major first-party release for Sony is The Final Shape, the final expansion for Destiny 2 by Bungie - it's reported this is likely to make an appearance in State of Play.

It's reported Sony accidentally leaked this early with the DLC being made available through streaming before its release - this has since been fixed but damage has been done as some players have been able to start the campaign, story spoilers are circulating and raid mechanics have been leaked.

Bungie is also working on an extraction shooter called Marathon, so there could be news on that as well.

