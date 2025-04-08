When can I play South of Midnight on Game Pass? Release date and time explained

South of Midnight is the latest game releasing day one on Game Pass - here's everything you need to know about the game and when it's available to play.



South of Midnight is an action adventure game from Compulsion Games, the studio behind Contrast and We Happy Few, which is owned by Xbox Game Studios.



It's set in the Deep South where players have to explores myths and mysterious creatures in a modern folktale while learning to weave an ancient power on the way to finding out a hidden family past.

At the time of writing, South of Midnight has a MetaScore of 77 based on 71 critic reviews.

South of Midnight is releasing on Game Pass imminently / Screenshot from Compulsion Games, Xbox Game Studios

South of Midnight releases on April 8 day one for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. It has a global launch which is at 5pm BST / 12noon ET / 9am PT.

Those on the lower tiers of subscription will have to purchase the game in full or wait until it is likely made available for lower tiers later down the line.

Those who have purchased the Premium Edition can play the game now as it unlocks up to five days of early access along with an artbook and soundtrack.

There is a 10 per cent discount on the Premium Edition for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Elsewhere, new Hollow Knight: Silksong screenshots and details have been revealed and Nintendo has broken its silence on the controversy surrounding the price of Switch 2 games.

