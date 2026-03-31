2025 was a truly special year of great games and in a year stacked with top titles, there is the odd game that may have gone a bit under the radar.

South of Midnight is one quite a few gamers may have missed out on, especially as it's only been available on Xbox and PC.

That all changes on 31 March though when it releases on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2, giving South of Midnight a second chance to shine.

Call it a hidden gem, sleeper hit, anything like that - if you've not yet played it, South of Midnight is absolutely essential.

South of Midnight is essential if you've not played it already / Compulsion Games, Xbox Game Studios

South of Midnight is a stop-motion action adventure game where players take on the role of Hazel, who learns to weave an ancient power to overcome obstacles, defeat enemies and find out more about her family's roots.

The game is set in the Deep South and features folklore from that region, including around its mythos and mysterious creatures.

It deals with some pretty deep themes including sorrow, loss and grief but does have some lighter moments because of some standout performances from its cast.

Speaking of which, Adriyan Rae was nominated for Best Lead Performer for her portrayal of Hazel at The Game Awards 2025 and South of Midnight won the Games for Impact Award.

The game was also nominated for Best Soundtrack at The Golden Joystick Awards and is up for two gongs at the upcoming BAFTA Games Awards too - for Artistic Achievement and Intellectual Property.

And - well, yeah... South of Midnight is that good.

Adriyan Rae's portrayal of Hazel is phenomenal / Compulsion Games, Xbox Game Studios

Revisiting it on PS5 Pro ahead of its release (with a code provided by Xbox), South of Midnight looks absolutely stunning.

It's PS5 Pro enhanced, meaning it runs at 4K resolution at 60 fps (frames per second). That might sound strange with it being stop motion but those are for the character animations, not for the full world around you.

Because of this, on top of the brilliant and unique identity this game has, South of Midnight is truly spectacular when navigating through the world or engaging in battles. The DualSense comes alive in your hands too.

Gameplay acts as more of a thread to tie the story together but it's still fun and engaging.

The game's stellar voice acting, soundtrack and setting give South of Midnight such an incredibly unique identity and it's a game that stays with you long after the credits roll.

You'll roll them fairly quickly, in around 10-12 hours or so, but South of Midnight is a brilliantly focused game.

South of Midnight's gameplay is fun and engaging but its story, soundtrack and identity are what truly make it stand out / Compulsion Games, Xbox Game Studios

If you've not yet checked out South of Midnight, or are thinking about revisiting it, the game releasing on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 gives the perfect opportunity to dive into its unique world.

It might have been up against some huge games last year and yes, there are also a lot of strong games that have already released in 2026, but South of Midnight releasing on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 is simply essential if you've not picked it up yet.

Dig out this hidden gem and don't sleep on it a second time.

South of Midnight is out on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 on 31 March and is already out on Xbox Series X/S and PC.



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