Xbox has confirmed details of its next Games Showcase - with a Gears of War: E-Day Direct to follow immediately after it.

Xbox hosts these events to show a first look at gameplay and news on upcoming titles from its first-party studios along with updates on third-party games releasing on its platforms too.

It's also been confirmed there will be a Direct event happening afterwards dedicated solely to an in-depth look at Gears of War: E-Day, which is currently slated to release in 2026.

Here's a look at everything we know so far.

When are Xbox Games Showcase and Gears of War: E-Day Direct happening?

Xbox Games Showcase will start on Sunday 7 June at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Once that broadcast has concluded, the Gears of War: E-Day Direct will start.

How can I watch Xbox Games Showcase and Gears of War: E-Day Direct?

Xbox has confirmed Xbox Games Showcase and Gears of War: E-Day Direct will both be streamed on its YouTube, Twitch and Facebook feeds.

There will be an ASL version of the stream available on Twitch.

Gears of War: E-Day Direct will follow after Xbox Games Showcase / Xbox

What will be announced at Xbox Games Showcase and Gears of War: E-Day?

In a release, Xbox said: "We'll begin the day with our annual Xbox Games Showcase, including first gameplay looks and huge news on upcoming titles from our first-party studios across the Xbox family, as well as our third-party partners around the globe - from the biggest franchises to soon-to-be indie darlings.

"Immediately following Showcase, we'll go even deeper on one of the games coming later this year, directly from the team behind the Gears franchise, The Coalition Studio.

"Gears of War: E-Day Direct will take players into the start of Emergence Day, offering new details, gameplay and insights about the hugely anticipated origin story to the Gears of War saga."

Xbox is also bringing back Xbox FanFest at Showcase to help celebrate Xbox's 25th anniversary, which will include a look back at the last 25 years plus a preview of what's to come.

Xbox confirmed this will start a week's worth of coverage which will have further updates, extra details and deep dives on a number of the games that will be shown during the Showcase.

It's not yet known what games will feature during the Showcase.

Speaking about Xbox FanFest returning on X / Twitter, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said: "In my first month, I heard clearly that our community values Xbox FanFest. As part of the return of Xbox, we made the decision to bring it back to LA to recognise the players who've been with us over the years.

"Looking forward to celebrating together!"

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