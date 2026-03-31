The Last of Us Part 3 'teased' by Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann

There are claims on social media Naughty Dog head Neil Druckmann may have teased The Last of Us Part 3 in an Instagram post.

Rumours about The Last of Us Part 3 have been flying around for years and have heightened whenever there has been a new season of HBO's TV adaptation.

But Druckmann himself seems to have sparked speculation.

He posted two sketches with the caption: "Cleaning out the garage today and stumbled on my original sketches from 2003 for a game pitch about a man, his surrogate daughter and a trek across a broken America.

"Been a wild journey. Grateful for every part of it, especially the few stops that remain on the road ahead."

And it's that final line that has sparked speculation Naughty Dog could be working on The Last of Us Part 3.

Druckmann has gone back and forth on The Last of Us Part 3, saying in March 2025 "don't bet on" there being any more The Last of Us but then saying on the Sacred Symbols podcast in June last year said he would "jump" at the chance to make a third game - as long as "it's a story worthy of The Last of Us".

He also confirmed Naughty Dog is working on a second, unconfirmed game alongside Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Druckmann's Instagram post was shared in the PlayStation Subreddit - but there is skepticism among some fans as most argue Druckmann is speaking about his career to date and not The Last of Us Part 3.

One said: "I don't see how this is a Part 3 teaser?"

A second agreed: "Could also be wishful thinking and that he is referencing the last season of the TV show?"

A third commented: "Literally nothing to do with Part 3. People just don't read these days I guess."

"Do we really need another game?" a fourth questioned.

And a fifth added: "The franchise gets pushed so hard by Sony there's no way it doesn't get a Part 3, with or without Druckmann."

The Last of Us Part 3 has not been officially confirmed and remains speculation at the time of writing.



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