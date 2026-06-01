XBOX Games Showcase titles 'leaked early' through Game Pass

Titles speculated to be revealed during the upcoming XBOX Games Showcase appear to have been "leaked early" on Game Pass, according to claims on social media.

XBOX confirmed a Games Showcase will happen on 7 June at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT. XBOX hosts these events to show a first look at gameplay and news on upcoming titles from its first-party studios along with updates on third-party games releasing on its platforms.

It's also been confirmed there will be a Direct event happening afterwards dedicated solely to an in-depth look at Gears of War: E-Day, which is currently slated to release in 2026.

According to a post in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit, some of the titles that could appear at the XBOX Games Showcase have been "leaked early" through Game Pass. These claims have also been made by others across social media too.

It's been spotted "loads of TBA titles" have been added to the 'coming soon' section, which XBOX "has never done before". This has sparked speculation these games could be shown during the event.

The games listed include Armatus, Clockwork Revolutions, Fable, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, There Are No Ghosts at The Grand, Tropico 7 and Witchbrook.

Indy100 has checked this out and these games do indeed appear under the Game Pass 'coming soon' section and are listed as TBA.



XBOX has not yet confirmed which games will appear during the upcoming Games Showcase and this is all speculation at the time of writing.

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