Steam Machine and Steam Frame official release update from Valve

Valve has shared official updates on Steam Machine and Steam Frame release plans. The Steam Machine is an upcoming gaming PC and the Steam Frame is an upcoming virtual reality (VR) headset.

When both were announced, Valve said the plan was to release the Steam Machine in early 2026. Valve then said earlier this year despite an initial delay, the console was still on course to ship in 2026 despite "challenges with memory and storage shortages".

The Steam Frame was slated to release at some point in 2026 too and now Valve has confirmed both are planned to ship this summer.

An update from Valve said: "Today we are expanding the Verified program to include Steam Machine and Steam Frame, both of which are shipping this summer.

"As with Steam Deck Verified, the goal is to help customers understand the out-of-box experience for a given title on these new devices and how smoothly a game will run with no user work or configuration required."

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Exact release dates for Steam Machine and Steam Frame are not yet known but this is an encouraging update from Valve.



Pricing has not yet been officially announced either but because Valve has previously said Steam Machine delays have been caused due to "challenges with memory and storage shortages" and with the prices of these components skyrocketing because of their increasingly scarce availability, the Steam Machine could cost a lot more than initially expected.

Especially as Valve recently raised the prices of its Steam Deck consoles.

A Steam Deck OLED 1TB previously cost $649 - but it's gone up by a staggering $300 to $949. The 512GB model previously cost $549 but now costs $789, a $240 increase.

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