Who is Anna Williams? Tekken 8 new DLC character announced

Anna Williams is finally coming to Tekken 8 as a new playable character in Season 2 - but who exactly is she?

Tekken 8, which has now sold more than three million copies, is the latest entry into the hugely popular fighting game series by Bandai Namco, and Anna, known as Lightning Scarlet, has featured as a character since the very beginning.



She first appeared in Tekken that released back in 1994 and has appeared in every single entry since, with the exception of Tekken 4.

Anna has reportedly been one of the most requested additions into the game and it seems Bandai Namco has listened to its fans.

She appears this time around with her trusty rocket launcher but will be wielding that as a melee weapon alongside a ranged accessory.

- YouTube Beautiful, deadly, and back with a vengeance. Anna Williams, the Scarlet Lightning, will make you see red in #TEKKEN8! Follow ...

Anna is the younger sister of Nina Williams, both of whom do not get on at all, and is an assassin that's trained in a number of different martial arts by her father, usually appearing in a trademark red or blue silk dress, according to the game's Wiki.

According to Tekken 8's Japanese website, Anna, who is a retired assassin and operations officer at G Corp, fell in love with a G Corp boss and was about to get married but on their wedding day, Nina was hired to assassinate Anna's fiancé and did so successfully.

Anna was then herself expelled from G Corp and was furious - while it turned out her fiancé had done bad things in the underworld, Nina replaced Anna as a G Corp top dog.

Seeking revenge, Anna orders a secret weapon she calls Lovely Tom from a highly skilled weaponsmith to break into G Corp security and take on Nina.

Anna is a playable character in Tekken 8 for Season Pass players on March 31 and to all on April 3.

For more from indy100, check out our recent reviews of Monster Hunter Wilds and Avowed.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.