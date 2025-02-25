Ubisoft has posted a statement on social media blasting leakers who have got their hands on an early version of Assassin's Creed Shadows and streamed gameplay online.

The latest entry into the iconic Assassin's Creed series is due to release on March 20 after being delayed twice, once from November last year and again from February (the second delay was for a crazy reason).

But on February 25, just under a month out from launch which is said to be on track, there were multiple reports of copies of the new game being sold on auction sites with a number of players also streaming the game online, reports VGC (Video Games Chronicle).

And Ubisoft has posted a statement on the official Assassin's Creed Shadows social media accounts hitting out at these streamers and urging them "not to spoil the experience for others".

The statement said: "We are aware players have accessed Assassin's Creed Shadows ahead of its official release.

"The development team is still working on patches to prepare the experience for launch hand any footage shared online does not represent the final quality of the game.

"Leaks are unfortunate and can diminish the excitement for players. We kindly ask you not to spoil the experience for others. Thank you to our community for already taking steps to protect everyone from spoilers.

"Stay in the shadows, avoid the spoilers and keep an eye on our channel for more official surprises in the coming weeks! March 20 will be here soon!"

Ubisoft has hit out at players who have leaked content from Assassin's Creed Shadows after already getting their hands on copies of the game / Screenshot from Ubisoft

