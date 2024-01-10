Tekken 8 is coming on 26 January, and in the lead up to its hotly-anticipated release, the game has delighted fans by releasing a new trailer starring none other than Succession's Brian Cox.

In the five minute clip, the actor, who plays Logan Roy in the hit HBO series, explains the game's storyline so far alongside some hilarious commentary which nods to his old character's life.

“Why do these fathers and sons keep throwing each other off cliffs?", he says.

However, some fans are disappointed that he won't be a playable character in the game.

