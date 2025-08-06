After seeing a significant dip in its player count following a pretty popular launch in July last year, The First Descendant seems to be gaining traction again ahead of Season 3: Breakthrough starting up.

The free-to-play looter shooter recently turned one and the new season starts on 7 August. Despite the dip, the game has a very loyal and dedicated fanbase and fans are generally excited about what's to come.

There is loads of new content on the way, including the largest open area in the game to date in Axion Plains and Nell as the latest playable Descendant following fan feedback.

The game has courted controversy from some as there are claims the game's female characters remain overly sexualised, particularly through skins and emotes.

Developers have been very open in sharing updates about the game, including an extensive roadmap for the rest of the year and indy100 had the chance to catch up with producer Beom-Jun Lee and creative director Min-Seok Joo - and nothing was off the table.

Jake Brigstock: Let's start with Season 3: Breakthrough - Axion Plains is the biggest open area yet in The First Descendant, what was the thinking behind it?

Min-Seok Joo: Over the past year, most of our updates focused on dungeon-based content. While dungeons provide fast-paced, goal-oriented gameplay, Axion Plains provide a longer gameplay experience and encourage a cohesive co-op experience throughout. What we wanted was to create multiplayer content where players could interact in a more open and persistent environment, which is why we shifted our focus to the field.

Although both dungeons and fields existed at launch, gameplay after launch heavily favoured dungeon-based content. Many players expressed a desire for more expansive and dynamic field content and their feedback aligned with the vision we had for the game. This led to the creation of the Axion Plains in the Breakthrough Update - the largest field yet, featuring various large-scale events such as the Wall Crasher raid, field colossi, Axion supply drops and battlefields.

To help players travel more efficiently across this vast area and enjoy all the new content, we also introduced a new mobility feature, the Hover Bike.

Axion Plains is the new area in The First Descendant / Nexon

JB: Speaking of which, what can you tell us about the Hover Bike?

MSJ: Following feedback from FGTs sessions and the demo, we've continued to polish the Hover Bike. We're currently focused on enhancing the sense of speed and improving the feel of inertia during movement. We're also refining its interaction with existing player actions to ensure a more cohesive experience.

JB: Will there be more vehicles going forward?

MSJ: There are currently no plans for additional vehicles.

The hover bike is a new edition in Season 3 of The First Descendant / Nexon

JB: Sticking with Season 3 and what's new, what can you tell us about Nell, the new Descendant?



MSJ: Nell was a NPC that many players had hoped to see as a playable Descendant since the early days of launch. She originally appeared as an NPC and this marks the first time an existing NPC has transitioned into a playable Descendant, a milestone we consider very meaningful. We see this as the beginning of a broader plan to bring more familiar NPCs into the playable roster.

In the main story, Nell already played a strategic advisor role and shared a deep connection with Enzo. Her skill set was designed to reflect that background - incorporating information-based abilities, including the use of Ecives to scan enemies and gain advantages in battle. We also made sure she had unique synergy with Enzo, especially when unlocking encrypted vaults.

Season 3's main story arc focuses on Nell's awakening as a Descendant. It's the first time we've depicted a character's awakening through the main narrative and we devoted special care to its production. Nell's awakening scene is presented as an eight-minute cinematic and we hope players enjoy experiencing it firsthand.

JB: What else can you tell us about the story?

MSJ: This season's story delves into the motivations behind Karel's invasion of Ingris and the ideals he claims to stand for. Alongside this, we also explore the theme of Descendant awakenings.

In the previous season, the story focused on Dia and Gley, with multiple Descendants involved in the narrative. Many players responded positively to this approach. This time, the story centers around Nell and Enzo, so we believe it will offer an equally engaging experience.

We're also preparing a new story featuring Luna, scheduled in September. Each Descendant story arc has had its own unique flavor - Sharen's was intense and gory, while Blair's was lighthearted and comedic. We're excited to show what Luna's story will bring to the table.

Nell is the latest Descendant / Nexon

JB: What else can you tell us about Luna's story and Ultimate Luna that's coming in September?

MSJ: Ultimate Luna comes with a complete overhaul of her Note system via transcendence modules. She'll have brand-new music and reworked dance animations.

Even the stage she summons during skill use will be redesigned.

Players will now enjoy a longer, more performance-driven experience with Luna, making her one of the most distinctive Descendants in the game.

JB: Focusing back on Season 3, what balances are being made? Are there balances to drop rates?

MSJ: The Breakthrough Update introduces balance updates for several skill-based Descendants, including Jayber. Jayber's convenience has been significantly improved, players can now instantly deploy turrets and place up to three of the same type. For example, you can deploy three attack turrets, or two attack turrets and one healing turret.

We're also improving drop efficiency in certain areas of existing content. In Axion, players can enjoy 'All-in-One Farming', which allows for efficient collection of most resources in a single place. If you haven't yet farmed all Descendants or weapons, this will help you catch up quickly. But if you're targeting specific items, existing content might still be more effective.

We designed the system so players can choose their farming route based on their individual goals.

A Wall Crasher in The First Descendant / Nexon

JB: On the subject of balance, there are some players that claim female characters in The First Descendant are too powerful compared to male characters and that they are over-sexualised too. What would be your response to that?

Beom-Jun Lee: The First Descendant is carefully balanced so that all Descendants, regardless of gender, offer a powerful and enjoyable gameplay experience.

We understand that perceptions of character design can vary greatly by culture and we actively gather feedback from players around the world. Our ongoing goal is to ensure that all players can enjoy a positive and respectful gaming experience and we'll continue to make improvements with that in mind.

Storm Hanger in The First Descendant / Nexon

JB: How else have you taken community feedback into account? What have been the most requested features?

MSJ: Compared to launch, The First Descendant has seen a great deal of improvement, much of it driven directly by player feedback. We especially focused on easing the intensity of the farming loop and repetition, which had been a major source of difficulty for many players. If you were among those who disengaged with the game after launch, we encourage you to return and try again, as many aspects of the experience have been significantly improved.

That said, there are still areas where we strive to make improvements, balance being one of the most notable examples. We announced a monthly balance patch roadmap during Descendant Fest 2025 but we recognise this will be something we continue to hone over time. We'll continue to humbly listen to our players and won't stop refining the game until we meet your expectations.

We've utilised multiple approaches to gather player feedback: Q&A sessions during Dev Lives, Discord AMAs, pre-release FGTs and now, starting from the Breakthrough Update, we've added in-game surveys, a new feature based directly on player suggestions.

Because our player base is so global, the feedback we receive is extremely diverse and deeply insightful. It's not easy to reflect everything but we see that as a sign of how much players care about the game. We'll continue to engage actively with the community and work together to make The First Descendant even better.

Everything that will be included when Season 3 goes live / Nexon

JB: On the topic of the roadmap, how key was it to share that with the community and what have you made to the reaction to it?

BJL: Sharing the roadmap was fundamentally about transparency, as we wanted to continue building trust with the community by openly sharing our future update plans. As a player myself, I know how crucial it is to understand where a game is headed. That's why we decided to share as much as we could in a monthly format. Internally, it was a bold move with some concerns but the community's response has been overwhelmingly positive, more than we expected. It reassured us that we made the right call.

JB: While we're looking ahead, in September, what can you tell us about Lounge and Lounge Collection?

MSJ: In the Lounge, Descendants will display interactive 'reactions'; they might look at the player or speak and can perform actions that match the environment, like playing instruments on a couch or painting a picture.

Players will also be able to collect and display a wide range of customisation items. For example, we've introduced Diorama Sets and figurines.

For the first time, we're revealing that figurines come in three tiers: Normal, Rare and Ultimate. Normal ones are unpainted, while Ultimate ones are gold-plated. This content will let players collect and proudly showcase their favourites.

What Nexon has planned in September and October for The First Descendant / Nexon

JB: Is there anything you can tell us at this stage about the collaboration that's coming up in November?

BJL: We can't reveal specific details just yet but like the NieR:Automata crossover, we're working hard to deliver another unique experience for our players.

JB: I know Season 3 is just about to launch but is Season 4 planned for early 2026?

BJL: We're still finalising our development plans for next year and will share more when ready.

JB: Are there any plans to bring The First Descendant to Nintendo Switch 2?

BJL: There are currently no plans for Nintendo Switch 2.

A big update is planned in November with more additions in December / Nexon

JB: The First Descendant recently celebrated its one-year anniversary and there was a lot of celebrations around it, including in-game events. How would you summarise the first year for the game?

BJL: The past year has been full of challenges, changes and growth. We launched with high expectations but also received a great deal of critical feedback. We responded by quickly overhauling systems and refining content. It hasn't been an easy road but every update brought incremental improvements and player feedback was our driving force.

Since live service truly begins at launch, we see this first year as a meaningful foundation, one that has prepared us well for what's next.

JB: What have been some of the key learnings and highlights during that time?

BJL: I believe our biggest achievement has been rebuilding trust through communication. Early on, we focused on 'showing results' rather than engaging in dialogue but that approach shifted as we opened more channels for player feedback and incorporated those suggestions into meaningful changes.

One of the most important lessons we've learned is that live games succeed when developers really listen. Even if a system isn't perfect, players will support a team that responds quickly and transparently.

JB: And finally, what advice would you have to new players who want to start or returning players who have not played for a while?

BJL: We're running two events called 'Descendant Boost-Up' and 'Descendant Boost Path' to help new and returning players jump right into the Breakthrough update.

The Boost-Up event allows you to bypass early game content and start directly in the Sigma Sector.

Then, by following the Boost Path, players will receive helpful guidance and rewards to ease into the current game systems and play alongside existing players at a similar level.

