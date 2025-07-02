As part of first anniversary celebrations for The First Descendant, Nexon hosted a stream where loads of information about the upcoming Season 3 and beyond was revealed, including a roadmap for the rest of the year which has gone down very well with fans.

The new season starts on 7 August and is called Breakthrough. The stream revealed a look at the new Axion Plains field, the Hover Bike, the Colossus Field Raid, new Descendant Nell and the NieR: Automata crossover.

That game's protagonists, 2B and A2, will have characters and animations in the roster of playable Descendants. A demo for the update goes live on 24 July where players can play as Nell and try out new things coming up in the season.

Beom-Jun Lee, executive producer of The First Descendant, said: "Your feedback has been invaluable as the game has continued to evolve since release. We're committed to listening, improving and delivering more exciting gameplay content moving forward. There's still so much more to come and we hope you'll continue this journey with us."

Speaking of what's to come, developers revealed a roadmap containing information of monthly updates and new content that will be introduced.

As well as the huge Season 3 update, Ultimate Luna lands in September along with Lounge, there's a new collaboration and Descendant in November and loads more including monthly balance updates through the rest of 2025.

Some players have been vocal about there not being enough new content of late in The First Descendant, especially when Season 3 was slightly delayed.

However the roadmap has been posted in The First Descendant Subreddit and fans have been very positive about what's to come throughout the rest of the year.

Looking through the top comments, one user said: "They seem to have learned their lesson, this roadmap and the way they have content planned out now is so much better, as well as the monthly balance updates. Like the content planned out for this entire season beats out everything they've done seasonally till now and it's not even close."

Another said: "The monthly trigger modules / cells has me really excited, as well as the new Void Vessels. Hopefully they add more reward variations in Vessels, so it's not only for grinding for catalyst materials, Keelan, Ines or Fellow pieces.

"Oh we're getting another collab later in the year? Sick," a third commented.

A fourth said: "As one of the few Yujin mains, this is the greatest news ever."

And a fifth commented: "The player-to-player modules trade seems interesting."

