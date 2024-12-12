Everything that will be announced at The Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards 2024 is just around the corner and as well as recognising the best video games of the year, it's also a chance for studios and publishers to show off what they've been working on.

It's always important to recognise the standout video games and moments of any year but what everyone's really interested in at these sort of things is what will be announced.

A few things have already been confirmed to be revealed and, as always, there is heavy speculation as to what might happen too.

Here's everything that will be announced, and could be announced, at The Game Awards 2024.

What will be announced at The Game Awards 2024?

Mafia: The Old Country will have a "full world premiere reveal" and its studio 2K will also show off a more in-depth look at Borderlands 4, including the very first look at gameplay.

Hazelight, the studio behind Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, It Takes Two and A Way Out, will be showing off what they've been working on too.

Dying Light: The Beast will be shown at the awards along with an announcement on Warframe: 1999.



Bandai Namco has said it will be showing off it's next DLC fighter for Tekken 8.

Palworld will be shown in some capacity, likely with news about an update; Hunt: Showdown and Starcraft: X will also be featured.

What could be announced at The Game Awards 2024?

In a recent chat on the Kinda Funny Games Dailypodcast, industry insider Jason Schreier said there will be at least two "holy s**t" moments for fans to really enjoy.

To temper expectation, GTA 6 is highly unlikely as Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, also owns 2K games which is already showing off Mafia: The Old Country and Borderlands 4 and any GTA news would surely drive interest away from those.

Famous director Hideo Kojima is understood to be making his usual appearance which could lead to Death Stranding 2 news.

Four stars across The Last of Us video games and TV series are appearing, leading to speculation studio Naughty Dog could tease another TLOU game - but it's more likely there could be a reveal of information about the second season of the hit TV show which releases next year.

There is also speculation Naughty Dog could use this opportunity to reveal the new IP it's been working on since 2020, which is rumoured to be in an open world sci-fi setting.

A lot of eyes will be on Xbox too - after a strong summer Showcase, a release window of 2025 was given to a lot of announced games such as Gears of War: E-Day, Fable and Doom: The Dark Ages.

A Resident Evil 9 page has been spotted on MetaCritic which has led to speculation surrounding that too.

Square Enix has been unusually quiet of late and with Kingdom Hearts 4 having been teased more than two-and-a-half-years ago now, there is speculation there could be an update on that or even a potential Final Fantasy 13 remaster trilogy.

There could also be a look at Insomniac's Wolverine too and while it could be a bit of a stretch, Half-Life 3 has been speculated.

To reiterate, this is all speculation is this section.

🔴 The Game Awards 2024: Official 4K Livestream - LIVE TODAY! (7:30p ET/4:30p PT/12:30a GMT) www.youtube.com

What time does The Game Awards 2024 start?

The Game Awards 2024 start at 12.30am GMT on 13 December.

In the US, it starts at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on 12 December. The ceremony is being hosted at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and is scheduled to run for three-and-a-half hours.

Where can I watch The Game Awards 2024?

The Game Awards 2024 will be live streamed in a number of different places, such as YouTube, Twitch, Kick, across social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram and many more.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.