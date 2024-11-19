Nominations for the 2024 edition of The Game Awards have been announced and one title has been nominated for Game of the Year with the lowest ever review score in history.

Black Myth: Wukong is one of six to have been nominated; it's up against Astro Bot, Balatro, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Metaphor: Refantazio.

Black Myth: Wukong is an action role playing game on PS5 and PC based on Journey to the West, a Chinese novel based on the pilgrimage of the Chinese Buddhist monk Xuanzang who journeyed to India in the seventh century, and follows an anthropomorphic monkey based on Sun Wukong.

It released on August 19 and went down well with players, better than it did with critics.

Black Myth: Wukong has the lowest review score for a game nominated for Game of The Year since The Game Awards started out in 2014, reports Polygon.

Black Myth: Wukong has a score of 81 on Metacritic and 82 on Opencritic.



There is one outlier in Game of the Year nominations over the years in that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which scored a 77 on Opencritic despite having 86 on Metacritic.

It's quite rare for a game to have a rating lower than 85 on either Metacritic or Opencritic nominated for Game of the Year, with only a handful achieving that since the awards launched.

Every other nominee in this category for 2024 has a rating of 90 or above.

Elsewhere, GTA 6 is one of the games nominated for Most Highly Anticipated Game.

