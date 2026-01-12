The Sims 4 has just announced a huge collab you don't want to miss

The Sims 4 has a huge new collaboration with global luxury fashion house Coach and it will be available to all players through the base game.



The collab will see a co-created designer collection feature, including wearable items from Coach's ready-to-wear line, the brand's iconic Tabby and Brooklyn bags and a special 'Coach Trunk' designed to unlock mood-driven looks.

There will be a total of nine different items with 65 different print and colour variations meaning players will be able to build hundreds of different looks.

A Coach Trunk 'Heirloom Object' also unlocks pre-styled outfits, designed to elicit specific moodlets for Sims.

Iconic pieces, including the Tabby and Brooklyn bags, are also reimagined as decorative objects in Build Mode, allowing players to infuse their interiors with Coach's style.

Players can access this new content from 13 January.

The Sims 4 Coach collab will feature nine different items with 65 different print and colour variations / Electronic Arts

"Coach has always believed that fashion is more than what you wear, it's how you express who you are," said Kimberly Wallengren, vice president of marketing, North America, at Coach.

"With The Sims 4, we saw a natural space to bring our purpose, The Courage to Be Real, to live in a community where style, multi-faceted identity, storytelling and self-expression already convene.

"Video games are a creative canvas, so by making this collection freely accessible within the base game, we're meeting the community's desire to express themselves on their terms."

Coach has previously collaborated with Roblox and ZEPETO where players could access the brand's Spring / Summer 2024 collection in the digital sphere.

The collab will be available to all players globally on 13 January / Electronic Arts

Giovanni Zaccariello, senior vice president in global visual experience at Coach, added: "Our goal is always to design with self-expression at the centre, whether through physical collections or in the digital worlds where younger generations spend more time.

"Through collaborations like The Sims 4, we're exploring how fashion can evolve across both physical and virtual spaces.

"This is the next step in Coach's video game journey, where innovation and accessibility come together to inspire creativity and connection."

The Coach x The Sims 4 collection will be live on 13 January in the base game and will be available globally to all players.

