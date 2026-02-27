GTA 6 LIVE: Release date update from 'leaker' after Take-Two announcement

A GTA 6 'leaker' has made a claim about the game's release date and it's extremely encouraging.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, recently confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to release on 19 November, with marketing to begin this Summer and plans for physical editions at launch.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game ever and gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps and screenshots.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has real-time updates, breaking news, leaks, confirmed details, rumours and fan reactions as they happen.

ICYMI: GTA 6 release update from 'leaker' Someone understood to be a gaming leaker has shared an update on GTA 6's release date that's extremely encouraging. X / Twitter user @millieamand, who says in their bio they "work proudly within the entertainment and sport industry", posted: "Sony and Microsoft have been formally notified by Take-Two Interactive that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for release within the current fiscal year. "At this stage, there are no planned delays and the launch 'window' is understood to be firm." This has not been officially confirmed. The last official update on GTA 6's release window came from Take-Two at the start of February with the company confirming the game currently remains on track to release on 19 November.

Marvel's Wolverine lead on GTA 6 Liam McIntyre, who's starring as Wolverine in Insomniac Games' upcoming Marvel's Wolverine, has posted about GTA 6 on X / Twitter. He said: "I'm going to play so much damn GTA it'll be troubling." Us too.

