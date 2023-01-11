We created Meghan and Harry in 'The Sims' to see if we could make peace

It's been a whirlwind week for Prince Harry following his media blitz and release of his explosive memoir, Spare.

The hotly anticipated tome officially dropped on 10 January, following leaked chapters and premature sales in Spain.

Harry said he decided to write the book while travelling to the UK for his grandfather's funeral in April 2021. During that time, he recalled having a "staggering" feeling that his father and brother didn't fully understand why he and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to the States.

"I have to tell them," he thought. "And so: Pa? Willy? World? Here you go."

The royal family have remained quiet since Harry's one-sided allegations, creating a heightened interest as to how Buckingham Palace may (or may not) respond.

In the meantime, Indy100 took matters into its own hands and created its very own fictional family – with all the alleged Palace rules retracted.

Here's what went down:





Harry wrote a book and learnt a new skill in the process



Just a few days into living under the same roof, Sim Harry went off to the study and started to write. Meanwhile, the rest of the royals continued with their day-to-day lives.

While the Sim's book may be a long way off, Harry's real-life autobiography has been crowned the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, with sales of over 400,000 copies on its first day of publication.

Larry Finlay, managing director of Transworld Penguin Random House, said: "We always knew this book would fly, but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations.

"As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter)."









The Sim family discovered Harry's secret and sat down to discuss

While the real-life royals remain silent about Harry's memoir and his string of allegations, the Sims called a family meeting while Harry and Meghan headed out for the day.

Sim William brought the book to his father's attention, while Kate looks displeased – which isn't a far cry from recent reports.

"Kate feels that Harry’s actions are atrocious," a source told Us Weeklyof Kate's reaction to the explosive book. "She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive."









Queen Consort Camilla hates it here



Sim Camilla was clearly having a hard time adjusting to the entire family reuniting under the same roof.

So much so, the Queen Consort spent most of her time at the Sim Palace feeling "scared" and desperately wanting to speak out about some aspects of the Palace or the company that weren't up to scratch.





Meanwhile, real-life Harry expressed that while he and his stepmother haven't spoken "for a long time", he "loves" every member of his family despite their differences.

"When I see her, we’re perfectly pleasant with each other, she’s my stepmother," Harry told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, adding that he doesn’t view his father’s second wife as an "evil stepmother".

Instead, Harry said he "sees someone who married into this institution and has done everything she can to improve her own reputation and her own image for her own sake".













Harry and Meghan had a private photoshoot



Harry and Meghan were spotted spending quality time in the Palace's press office, taking some photographs in the ground's professional photography studio.

It's unclear what, or who, the snaps were for – and whether they remained private.









Harry and William got into a spat

It didn't take long for the royal brothers to go head-to-head – and it's still unclear how it all started.

Harry seemed to vent his anger about an unresolved issue, while William was baffled by his outburst.





Eventually, Sim William snapped and expressed his dismay towards his younger brother, creating tension in the household.

The pair avoided all forms of contact and spent their time on opposite sides of the Palace to ensure no altercations happened on the grounds.













...The brothers finally made amends

Fortunately, the royal brothers made up – after just 48 hours.

While the Sims were still not on the best of terms, they seemed to have rekindled over their favourite sweets.





Meghan and Kate became best friends



While the family continued to have their rifts elsewhere in the Palace, Meghan and Kate were getting on just fine – and opted to stay out of their husbands' petty feuds.

In Sim world, the pair were inseparable and often spotted around the house laughing, joking, drinking and playing cards.





Sim Meghan even acknowledged how Kate finds her jokes hilarious.





Sim artist credit: Minabeloved / PamB1916 / Yrmykyrmy

