Coach's viral Tabby bag has given the brand a complete overhaul in the last two years, and frankly, restored their status as a cult classic in every wardrobe.

Despite being an 84-year-old brand, sales climbed 15 per cent in the last quarter, not least because they've now got a new generation of fans awaiting their every release.

But let's face it, adding every single style and colour to your roster isn't cheap, with the average price for a Coach bag sitting around £375, or $500. So naturally, people are thrilled that one content creator thinks they've uncovered a secret hack to getting an even better deal. Christmas lists at the ready.

Amy Astrid stumbled across a Coach outlet in Florida, and while it had some great discounts on the brand's most popular styles, it was actually a small detail in the logo that she says could make all the difference when it comes to price.

"The sales assistant just explained to us that you can tell which ones are made specifically for the outlet and which ones are for the boutiques", she began.

"The logo with the coach and the horses... that means it was made for outlet...you can get it at a much lower price."

"The bags with the 'C' logo on them means they're sold in the other coach stores, but it also means they're not discounted", she pointed out, noting that the same logic applied to bags that had 'Coach' written on them, but with no horse and cart logo.

This may not have always been the case, however, as the coach and horses logo was the original Coach logo. However, they've undergone a bit of a rebrand in the last few years, and the 'C' logo is what is now emblazoned on the front of the likes of the Tabby bag.

That means that they could simply be trying to phase out the old logo all together.

Other suggested ways of being able to tell include looking at the leather creed patch inside the bag - if the code begins with an 'F', that likely means it's an outlet bag.

Indy100 has reached out to Coach for confirmation, so we'll keep you posted.

