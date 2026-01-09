The Witcher 3 DLC seems to be all but confirmed at this point

It seems DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been all but confirmed after another report has emerged claiming it's happening and fresh details about what players can expect have been revealed too.

The Witcher 3 is a story-driven open world action adventure role-playing game and it's one of the most successful video games of all time, selling around 60m copies which puts it eighth in the highest selling games list.



It released in May 2015 and two major expansions followed in the 12 months following that, called Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

A Polish insider recently doubled down on claims CD Projekt Red will release brand new DLC for the 10-and-a-half-year-old game this year.

And now a new report from IGN Poland has been published saying that people there have known about the potential DLC for years.

The translated report said: "We've known about work on a potential new expansion behind the scenes for a very long time. We don't want to reveal exact dates to protect our sources but the topic first appeared on our radar years ago.

"So why didn't we write about it? Although credible, this information came from only one source.

"At the time, we were hearing signs that the team was fascinated by a completely different destination than the frozen north. There were many indications that the developers were keenly interested in exploring Zerrikania."

Zerrikania is a vast, exotic desert region located far to the east whereas The Witcher 4 is set in Kovir, a cold, snowy and mountainous region.

The latest report was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers are getting hyped for it.

One said: "Okay, my take as a Pole and someone who read all the books? This is going to be setting up the new conjuction of spheres, the event that made Witchers neccessary in the setting by monsters entering the world. Which is how they will justify new monsters in The Witcher 4 or why there's new Witcher schools coming up. The DLC will be Geralt learning that it's going to happen and maybe try to prevent or limit the capacity of it."

A second commented: "Damn this is kinda crazy, I’m going to enjoy going back to The Witcher 3 for a while."

A third posted: "I think it's been clear since the last round of leaks that this a genuine, sizeable expansion and not just a bonus mission or two like the Netflix thing. But I'll admit that I was still unsure if we were actually getting a full-blown new region with all the bells and whistles that naturally tend to accompany that. I'm very curious how big this ends up being."

"IMO it's kind of obvious it's a new region," said a fourth. "First, it's the only way to do the supposed transition between The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4 because including it in an existing region would mean you could do it before ending The Witcher 3 main story presumably. Plus with how The Witcher 3 is built it's the easiest thing (Hearts of Stone also had an area specifically left for it, none of the current regions really have that)."

And a fifth posted: "I still find it hard to believe that we'd get something like a Blood and Wine years after release but I kinda hope that all these rumours are true."

New DLC for The Witcher 3 has not been officially confirmed by CD Projekt Red and remains rumour at this time.

