Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of the globally renowned The Witcher series, has revealed his involvement in the upcoming The Witcher 4.

The Witcher 4 is a highly-anticipated action role-playing game based on Sapkowski's The Witcher series from studio CD Projekt Red, which also developed Cyberpunk 2077, where players will take on the role of a professional monster hunter called Ciri in a medieval setting.

There has not been a full entry into The Witcher video game series since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt back in 2015, even though it did get a next-gen update towards the end of 2022.

And GamesRadar+ reports Sapkowski revealed at a book event for his new prequel novel Crossroads of Ravens he is not involved with CD Projekt Red's upcoming fourth instalment in The Witcher video game series.

He said: "The contracts between me and the game people are excellent right now. Let's hope it stays that way."

Sapkowski also said "it's so rare" for CD Projekt Red to ask him for advice nowadays and it would be "impossible" to write a sequel to the current ending of the books given the games are set after those events.

Sapkowski's comments were posted in the Gaming Subreddit and gamers are unanimous in backing CD Projekt Red to deliver with The Witcher 4.

One commented: "I have more faith in CDPR than the Netflix showrunners, that's for sure."

A second said: "I've tried to read some of The Witcher novels / shorts and I think CDPR have a much more interesting and relatable take on the world Sapkowski created than Sapkowski himself. I don't see where they'd even really need his advice lol."

"I never liked the books half as much as the games, personally. I trust CDPR more than Sapkowski," a third agreed.

A fourth countered: "Just started reading the book series before I play The Witcher 3. Excellent books, great author. Can't wait to see how bad Netflix mangled this in comparison."

"Go for the games, not the Netflix slop lol," a fifth said.

