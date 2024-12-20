The Witcher 4 huge new details revealed about Ciri, Gwent, monsters and more

Bosses at game studio CD Projekt Red have revealed more details about The Witcher 4.

The upcoming video game had a cinematic reveal trailer at The Game Awards 2024 and showed Ciri as the main protagonist trying to save a woman from a tribe who was chosen to be a sacrifice to a monster which Ciri, who is now a Witcher herself, takes down before returning to the tribe to see the woman has been killed anyway.

In an interview with Gamespot, game director Sebastian Kalemba and executive producer Malgorzata Mitrega revealed key new details about the game, including Ciri, Gwent, romance, monsters and the world it is set in.

Kalemba said: "We can say it aloud that Ciri is the main protagonist and it's a new saga and it will take place in new regions of the world.

"Ciri was OP in Wild Hunt and there was a purpose behind this but here [we want to give] you an opportunity to build her up in your way, with the tools we'll give you and with the stories you will be able to experience.

"I was impressed by the amount of people that said 'Gwent 2.0'. [There's been] so much positively [around] Gwent. And what I can say is, it's a part of this world."

Kalemba also confirmed romance will be in The Witcher 4 and the weighting of choices will be heavier than ever.

Ciri is the main protagonist in The Witcher 4 / CD Projekt Red

Mitrega added the trailer is set in an "isolated village" in the "north" and shows "side content for the game".

"[Ciri is] younger [and] more agile," he said. "Of course she [can also do more magic than Geralt] so it gives us [more to work with] when it comes to the gameplay.

"And you can see a glimpse of it in the trailer. We introduced a chain, so there are different tools and there will be more of them.

"We wanted to show that the Bauk is a very complex monster and you can experience more creatures like that during the game. We want to introduce new monsters, for sure but of course, there will be a variety of them."

CD Projekt Red has not yet given any indication on when the game will release or what platforms it will be available on.

